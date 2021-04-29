KBC Group NV Acquires 342,164 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,164 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $172,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. 1,217,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,525,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.