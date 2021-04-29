Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

BAC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.59. 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,525,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

