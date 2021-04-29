Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NHMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,568. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Nate’s Food Company Profile

Nate's Food Co manufactures, distributes, and sells ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

