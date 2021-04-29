Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUMSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Puma stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708. Puma has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

