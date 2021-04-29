Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRVMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 93,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,607. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
