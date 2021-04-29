Bitcoinus Trading 26.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $66,026.63 and $899.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,475.02 or 0.99788690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00208208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000914 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001882 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

