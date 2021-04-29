Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $728,917.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $121.62 million and $728,917.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00007153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.