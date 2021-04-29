Sentivate Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Sentivate has a market cap of $55.78 million and approximately $488,065.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

