Zacks: Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will post sales of $482.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $472.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

