ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $3.69 on Thursday, hitting $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 335,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.92.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASGN. Truist lifted their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

