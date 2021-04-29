Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $282.72 million.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.24. The company had a trading volume of 554,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,724. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.