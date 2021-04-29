Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 311,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

