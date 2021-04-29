Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $515.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $335.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,705 shares of company stock worth $18,599,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

