Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 65,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,044. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

