Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $552.08

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.08 ($7.21) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.92). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 86,370 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 552.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 542.25. The company has a market cap of £254.84 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Porvair’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

About Porvair (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

