Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $423.94

Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 423.94 ($5.54) and traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,491 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 537.67 ($7.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 496.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

