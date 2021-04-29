Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Rises By 100.0%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTIY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OSTIY remained flat at $$23.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. Österreichische Post has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $23.50.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

