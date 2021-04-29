Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.8 days.

Shares of Energean stock remained flat at $$11.40 during trading hours on Thursday. Energean has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

