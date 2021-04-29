BlackRock World Mining Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BRWM traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.31). 929,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 595.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 526.79. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 300.50 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.50 ($8.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

