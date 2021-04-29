Brokerages Set Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT at $11.87

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLUU stock remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Friday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.