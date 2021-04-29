Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.42.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.10. The company had a trading volume of 166,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.