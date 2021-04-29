Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

