AIOZ Network Price Up 20.1% This Week (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $62.20 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,583,334 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

