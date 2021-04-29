EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Capitalization of $146,030.77

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $146,030.77 and $161,095.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00077807 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

