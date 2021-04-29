Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $1,228,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.41.

Shares of FB opened at $327.00 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

