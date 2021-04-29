Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $19.19 on Thursday, hitting $326.29. 786,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068,057. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $929.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day moving average of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock worth $486,629,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.