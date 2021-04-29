Round Rock Advisors LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.72 and a 52 week high of $236.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

