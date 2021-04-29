PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

