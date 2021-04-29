Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,673 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

