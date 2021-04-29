Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 1,949 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

