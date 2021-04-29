Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.01

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.67. Vince shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 1,029 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vince from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $137.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vince by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Vince by 76.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vince by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

