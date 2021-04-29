Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.94 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 375,234 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.93. The stock has a market cap of £66.77 million and a PE ratio of -68.00.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

