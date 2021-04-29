Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Up 104.7% in April

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 104.7% from the March 31st total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $$7.49 during trading on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

