Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SMFKY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 8,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.