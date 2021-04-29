Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.47.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 623,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -803.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.