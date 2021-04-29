A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,886. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

