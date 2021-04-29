ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 66,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

