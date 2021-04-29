ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 66,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.28.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
