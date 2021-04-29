Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $706.08. The company had a trading volume of 503,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $684.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $711.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $869.00 to $861.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $826.89.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total transaction of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

