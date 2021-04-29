Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,367 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.09 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

