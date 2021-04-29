Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

Shares of Altabancorp stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.16. 599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,108. The company has a market cap of $795.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

