TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,082 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 405,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 24.8% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.24. 79,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

