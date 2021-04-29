Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post sales of $73.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.50 million and the lowest is $72.30 million. Upland Software reported sales of $68.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.24 million to $305.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $312.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $321.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.49. 99,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,844 shares of company stock worth $12,780,261. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,561,000 after buying an additional 132,269 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,576,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,647,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,718,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,896,000 after buying an additional 217,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.