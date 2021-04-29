Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $921,410.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00824972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars.

