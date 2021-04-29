TurtleCoin Trading Up 18.7% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $41.43 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 100,090,282,150 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

