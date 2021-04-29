Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report sales of $18.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.90 million and the highest is $18.60 million. Sientra posted sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $81.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.20 million to $81.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $100.50 million, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $103.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 312,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

