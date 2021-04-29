Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%.

VRTS stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.96. 71,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,787. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.20. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

