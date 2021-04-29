Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $6.18 on Thursday, hitting $75.08. 120,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,409. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

