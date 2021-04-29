SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $939.36

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 939.36 ($12.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,003 ($13.10). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,003 ($13.10), with a volume of 2,219,466 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 888 ($11.60).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 951.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 939.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

