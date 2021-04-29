Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as high as C$3.70. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 16,515 shares traded.

BDI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$228.93 million and a PE ratio of -60.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

