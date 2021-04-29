Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 489,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 292,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

